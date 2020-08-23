Keybank National Association OH Has $7.62 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $207.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.06. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.94, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,603,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,601,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $111,161.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,485.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

