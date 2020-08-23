Keybank National Association OH Has $7.77 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.93 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $202.27. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

