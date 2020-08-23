Keybank National Association OH Has $8.52 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $224.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

