Keybank National Association OH Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VF were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

