Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,358 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 218,874 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,363,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 274,465 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

NYSE FCX opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

