Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

