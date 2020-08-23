Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.