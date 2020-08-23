Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,608 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

