Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,710,000 after acquiring an additional 290,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $449.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $454.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $262,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,656 shares of company stock valued at $44,624,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

