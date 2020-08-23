Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,444 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $701,816,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 103.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

