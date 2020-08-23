Keybank National Association OH Sells 18,228 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

