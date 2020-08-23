Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,179 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.