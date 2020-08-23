Keybank National Association OH Sells 83,066 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,066 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

