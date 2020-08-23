Keybank National Association OH Sells 9,130 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 225,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 470,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 222,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,254,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

AFLAC stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

