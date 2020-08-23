KickToken (KICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, KickToken has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $378,821.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, KuCoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.68 or 0.05456364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,739,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,059,261,647 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, ABCC, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Bilaxy, P2PB2B, Exmo, KuCoin, HitBTC, Coinsbit, COSS, YoBit, CoinBene, Dcoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

