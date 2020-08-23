Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $63.98 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $63.98 million and $18.50 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002307 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,560,290 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

