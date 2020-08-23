Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.