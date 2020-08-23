Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LI opened at $15.02 on Friday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

About Li Auto

