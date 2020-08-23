LINA Trading Down 16.3% This Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, LINA has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $147,972.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.68 or 0.05456364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINA

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINA is lina.network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

