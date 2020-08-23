LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0050

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $21,295.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $626.25 or 0.05410037 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014503 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

