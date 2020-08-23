LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0398 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $27.41 million and approximately $72,758.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00098808 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,040,685,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,035,373 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.