Lisk Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Lisk has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $229.71 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00015823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Coinroom, OKEx and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00033530 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031561 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006635 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,390,680 coins and its circulating supply is 125,358,624 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitBay, Bit-Z, Coinroom, OKEx, Upbit, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, YoBit, Gate.io, Exrates, Poloniex, Livecoin, COSS, ChaoEX and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

