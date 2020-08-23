LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. 2,401,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,503. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

