LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Short Interest Update

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in LogMeIn by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,434 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $81,824,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $77,611,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,793,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after acquiring an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LogMeIn stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. 295,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

