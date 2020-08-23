Lunes (LUNES) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Exrates. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Lunes has a market capitalization of $736,917.04 and $4,016.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00128392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01669372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00187887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00155095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

