Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,728,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.