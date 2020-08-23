McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361,040. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

