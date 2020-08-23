Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rowe raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,098.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,451.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

