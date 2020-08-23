Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Volume Hits $379.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.54 million and $379.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00786132 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005023 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

