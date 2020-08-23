MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 93,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,748. MoSys has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 67.35% and a negative return on equity of 89.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MoSys stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 8.65% of MoSys worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.