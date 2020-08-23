National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 127,694 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

