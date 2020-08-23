Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 101,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR remained flat at $$11.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

