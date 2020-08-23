Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in July

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Neenah by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Neenah by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE NP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $743.32 million, a PE ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neenah will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

