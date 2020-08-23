New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of HD Supply worth $22,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,048,000 after buying an additional 580,491 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 19.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,133,000 after buying an additional 875,576 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $136,454,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,065,000 after buying an additional 3,923,282 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

