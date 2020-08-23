New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,900 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $173.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.94.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

