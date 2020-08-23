New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $22,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 54.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.