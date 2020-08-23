New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 410,188 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410,188 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 596,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

