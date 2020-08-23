New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 74,800 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

