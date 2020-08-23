Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,645.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,098.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,451.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

