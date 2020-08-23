Newton (NEW) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Newton has a total market cap of $15.11 million and $541,929.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00129008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01663335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00187550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

