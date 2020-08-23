Next.exchange (NEXT) Hits One Day Volume of $601.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $626.25 or 0.05410037 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

NEXT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

