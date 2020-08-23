NextDAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $127,119.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $127,119.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00127776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.01668300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00155302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,344,225,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,993,063 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

