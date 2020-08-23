Noir Trading Down 30.5% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Noir has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $255,440.39 and approximately $1,243.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.01674003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00187334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00155456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,323,334 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

