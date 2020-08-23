Nucleus Vision Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $6.45 million and $159,185.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, CoinBene, Zebpay and IDEX.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bitrue, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bitbns, WazirX, Bittrex, Zebpay, CoinBene, BITBOX, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

