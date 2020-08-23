Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Update

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 824.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NUE traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $44.69. 1,502,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,184. Nucor has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

