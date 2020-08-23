Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,162.16

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Nyerium has a market cap of $7,162.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00023070 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004201 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003763 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 35,671,769 coins and its circulating supply is 30,787,142 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

