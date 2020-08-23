OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $1.74 on Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Coinone. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00033460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000845 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

