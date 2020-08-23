OneLedger (OLT) Trading Down 24.7% This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $306,295.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, UEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

