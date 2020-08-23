Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Owens Corning by 68.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 124,407 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Owens Corning by 52.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Owens Corning by 8.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

OC opened at $68.18 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

