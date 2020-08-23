PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PACCAR worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its position in PACCAR by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 129,691 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

